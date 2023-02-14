Weather Authority: Mild overnight sets up Thursday afternoon rain

Wednesday was a beautiful day, more like April than February, with a high in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, skies will be fair, with overnight lows only dropping into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees and diminishing winds.

Thursday we will wake to cloudy skies as a dose of rain moves into the region, sometime after noon through 4 p.m. Highs for the day will remain mild, reaching the lower 60s.

In the overnight hours, early Friday, rain will move back in. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper-50s to around 60, and then drop off as the day wears on. The rain will move out by late Friday morning, but temps will be falling.

Looking ahead, Saturday morning will see bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits in the Poconos and in the teens everywhere else.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s and Sunday rebounds with highs in the lower-50s, under cloudy skies.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50

THURSDAY: Rain moves in. High: 62, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Am rain, temps fall. High: 64, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds, milder. High: 53, Low: 44

MONDAY: Mild holiday. High: 59, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 50, Low: 41