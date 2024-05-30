Minneapolis police death: Officer, suspected shooter dead after mass shooting

A Minneapolis police officer and the suspected shooter were killed in a mass shooting in the city on Thursday.

The shooting at an apartment building along Blaisdell Avenue near 22nd Street left six people shot, officials said, including two police officers and four civilians. In an update at 8:30 p.m., city officials said the suspected gunman and two citizens were dead. Law enforcement sources also tell FOX 9 that one of the police officers was also killed in the shooting.

First responders blocked off a wide area around the shooting scene Thursday afternoon after shots were fired. FOX 9 crews saw a massive police response including dozens of squads, SWAT vehicles, and ambulances on Blaisdell Avenue.

As of 8:30 p.m., city officials said there was no ongoing threat to the public after the shooting, but they are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Governor Walz says Minnesota State Patrol is helping local police with the situation. ATF agents are also assisting with the situation.

Away from the scene, first responders have also gathered at Hennepin County Medical Center where the two officers were transported.

