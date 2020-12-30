Man shot and killed in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

article

A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police at a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday night.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a felony suspect near 36th Street and Cedar Avenue and gunfire was exchanged. Body cameras were activated during the incident and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the footage will be released Thursday in the interest of transparency. In a news conference Wednesday night, Arradondo said the suspect fired at officers first in the exchange.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a man, was shot and killed. The female passenger was not shot.

Sources tell FOX 9 that officers recovered a gun from the suspect's person.

No officers were shot in the exchange. The officers have been isolated and are waiting to be interviewed about their role in the incident. A police spokesperson said the officers were part of a community response team.

Advertisement

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the case.

A call for community calm, a promise to release the video

Wednesday night, Arradondo called for calm in the streets as a group of protesters gathered near the scene of the shooting. He asked community members to allow for a full investigation to take place unimpeded.

"We need to preserve that crime scene so the facts can come out," he told the media.

He asked community members for time to process the incident and promised the bodycam video will be released Thursday.

Mayor Jacob Frey also called for calm in a statement Wednesday:

Events of this past year have marked some of the darkest days in our city. We know a life has been cut short and that trust between communities of color and law enforcement is fragile. Rebuilding that trust will depend on complete transparency. I am working closely with Chief Arradondo to gather all the facts surrounding what happened tonight and will be relaying that information, in coordination with State partners, to community as quickly as possible.



We must all be committed to getting the facts, pursuing justice, and keeping the peace.