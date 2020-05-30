Minnesota governor fully mobilizes National Guard in response to riots

article

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is activating the full National Guard in response to the riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul after the death of George Floyd. This is the first time in state history the full National Guard has been activated.

LIVE: Gov. Walz, officials give updates on response to riots

Protests and riots continued Friday night into Saturday morning despite the 8 p.m. curfew the cities enforced. When residents awoke Saturday morning, crews were still fighting fires, including several buildings near 36th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South. Rioters also gathered outside Minneapolis Police's 5th precinct, located in the Lyndale neighborhood.

"This is no longer about protesting, this is about violence," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "I want to be clear, the people who are doing this are not Minneapolis residents.”

Additionally, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said of the people arrested Friday night into Saturday morning, all were from out of state.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.