Misrach Ewunetie: Medical Examiner reveals cause of death for former Princeton University student

The cause of death for former Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found on campus grounds in October, has been released.

According to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Ewunetie's death was ruled a death by suicide.

The 20-year-old Ohio native went missing from the university in mid-October after she was last seen in the early morning hours of October 14, school officials said.

Princeton University offered an array of updates on the search for the student on their Facebook page.

Less than a week after searches were underway for the student, a university employee discovered her body behind tennis courts on campus, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

"Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her," University Vice President W. Rochelle Calhoun said in a statement.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate.

She was valedictorian Valla Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio and attending Princeton University on a full scholarship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help can be reached by dialing 9-8-8.