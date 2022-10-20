Search continues for Princeton University student missing for nearly one week

The search for a missing Princeton University student continues as Friday marks one week since her disappearance.

According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall.

The university has been using its Facebook page to post public updates about the search for the missing student.

Officials say an increased police presence will be seen on and around campus as the search continues.

Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last pinged at 3:27 a.m. at a housing complex near Penn's Neck before it was turned off.

Police have searched the area at least three times in addition to searching a lake near Princeton University, but she remains missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.