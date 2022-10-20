Misrach Ewunetie: Body of missing Princeton University student found, officials say

article

A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm.

According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall.

Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last pinged at 3:27 a.m. at a housing complex near Penn's Neck before it was turned off.

An intense search for the young woman was ongoing through Thursday morning, as law enforcement combed the area where her phone was last pinged, but were unable to find her.

Authorities said they found the body of Ewunatie Thursday afternoon, about 1 p.m., behind tennis courts, on the facilities grounds. She was found by a Facilities employee.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, though officials pointed out, her death did not appear suspicious in nature, as there were no obvious signs of injury.