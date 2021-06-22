Missing golden retriever found swimming in Barnegat Bay by NJSP, reunited with owners

article

A dog that had been missing for two weeks has been reunited with his owners after a water rescue conducted by New Jersey State Police Tuesday morning.

State Police say Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferninandi, of Point Pleasant Station, were preparing for their shift when they received a report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay.

The troopers headed out to the scene in a boat and found Chunk, a golden retriever, swimming near the Mantoloking Bridge. They were able to bring Chunk safely to shore.

Once ashore, they learned that Chunk had been reported missing out of Brick, New Jersey back on June 6.

After the rescue, New Jersey State Police shared photos of the three-old-dog after he was reunited with his owners.

