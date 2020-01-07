Missing Minnie Mouse doll found in laundry at home after search in Bensalem

UPDATE: The Minnie Mouse doll has been found after a viral social media campaign and efforts from the community. In a video, Bryanna Ramirez said she was very happy to have her lost doll back in her possession.

The family says that Minnie Mouse made it home from Chick-Fil-A that day after all and was apparently found in her sister's laundry basket.

The family thanked everyone who helped spread the word about the missing doll.

ORIGINAL UPDATE: Chick-Fil-A is now hoping to help a teenage girl get this Minnie Mouse doll back after losing it at one of their locations over the weekend.

This stuffed animal has been with a girl during her most trying times, and she really wants her back.

On Monday, Good Day introduced Bryanna Ramirez, 13, and her family in hopes of raising awareness about her lost doll.

Bryanna has a serious brain condition called Chiari malformation. Her Minnie Mouse doll has been by her side since she was a baby, through 40 brain surgeries and two strokes.

The Minnie Mouse doll was last seen at the Chick-Fil-A on Horizon Boulevard across from the Neshaminy Mall on Saturday night.

Now, a manager from that Chick-Fil-A is personally offering up a $250 reward plus a free meal once a week for a year to whoever can get the doll back in Bryanna’s arms.

