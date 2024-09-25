Missing NJ lifeguard stand washes up 118 miles away - in Delaware
FENWICK ISLAND, Del, - Random objects wash up on beaches every day, but this latest discovery was very unexpected!
A red lifeguard stand showed up on Lewes Street Beach in Fenwick Island, Delaware, on Tuesday.
Officials say it traveled 118 miles by sea after vanishing from Ship Bottom in New Jersey.
They weren't sure when the chair went missing, but it was one of several lost this season.
So, where will the next lifeguard stand end up?