Missing: Philadelphia police searching for multiple missing teens

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating multiple teens missing from areas across the city Monday morning.

Ylani Roman, 15, was last seen Friday on the 7100 block of Tulip street around 9 p.m.

Ylani Roman

She is described by police as 5'5", 155 pounds with a medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and blonde hair. Ylani was last seen wearing a gray shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Najanae Graves, 16, was last seen 2:30 Sunday, Oct. 4 on the 100 block of East Huntingdon Street. She is described as 5'3" 200 pounds, with medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Najanae Graves

Police say Najanae was last seen loading her belongings into a silver vehicle and driving off with an unknown Black female.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these teens is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

Police are also searching for 16-year-old Tyannia Centeno. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 5800 block of Norfolk Street. She is described by police as 5'4", 194 pounds, with light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Tyannia Centeno

Tyannia was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, black leggings, blue Nike sneakers, and an ankle bracelet.

A 14-year-old boy who was previously reported missing has returned home, according to police.

