Missing: Police search for girl, 5, who walked out of Montgomery County home during storm

Police in Towamencin Township are searching for a missing, five-year-old girl with autism who they say went missing as Tropical Storm Isaias moved over the area.

Authorities tell FOX 29 Eliza Talal went missing after walking out of her home during the storm. She was last seen around noon Tuesday on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale.

She is described as 3’6” and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt. She does not have shoes on.

According to officials, Eliza lives with autism and is nonverbal.

Police released new photos of Eliza on Wednesday morning and asked anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area to come forward.

They have also asked for the public's help in searching neighborhoods, playgrounds, parks, and walking trails in the areas around Towamencin Creek.

Officers and rescue crews will be extensively covering the creek and surrounding creek bed. Any volunteers participating in the search efforts are asked to refrain from entering that area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eliza is asked to called Towamencin Township Police at 215-368-7606 or by dialing 911.

