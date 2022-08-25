Missouri school district adds paddling as form of punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. - A school district in Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment.
The Cassville School District, in southwest Missouri, is allowing parents to have the option to have their children disciplined with a paddle.
It’s an alternative punishment, instead of suspension.
The district says it brought paddling back after surveying students, parents and staff and found many families were in favor of paddling, which had been abandoned in 2001.