Lil Nas X, M&Ms release limited edition candy packs

Lil Nas X is bringing his talents to the candy industry as part of a new partnership. The Grammy-winning artist is teaming up with M&Ms to create limited edition candy packs.

The creative packs feature a custom one-pound blend of pastel-colored blue, pink, and purple M&Ms, Lil Nas X’s face, butterflies, and heart graphics.

The new sweet treats come in a commemorative box that pays homage to the "Old Town Road" singer’s Long Live Montero tour, Mars, Incorporated shared in a release.

"Growing up I would have never thought my face would be on M&M’S but here we are, and it’s amazing," Lil Nas X said in a statement released by Mars, Incorporated. "I can’t wait to share these new M&M’S packs with my fans, and I love that we’re giving back to the art and music communities at the same time."

The collaboration between Lil Nas X and M&Ms benefits the "Sing for Hope" pianos public art project that places pianos in public spaces for impromptu music-making.

M&Ms will donate $5 for every candy pack sold to Sing for Hope, a non-profit that uses creative arts to serve communities in the New York area, Mars, Incorporated explained.

"Not only is Lil Nas X one of the most talented, influential musicians of our time, he is a catalyst for self-expression for his wide-reaching and massively diverse fanbase," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley senior brand director said in a statement. "The M&M’S brand knew he would be the perfect collaborator to deliver on our purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong. We are thrilled to partner with Lil Nas X to support the power of the arts and create a positive societal impact in our society."

The new candy packs are available now at MMS.com/LilNasX and at the M&M store in Times Square in New York City while supplies last.

