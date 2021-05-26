Mollie Tibbetts: Defense to call more witnesses after painting Bahena Rivera as hard-working immigrant

The defense for a man on trial for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student stabbed to death in 2018, will continue calling witnesses on Wednesday after painting him as a hard-working, family-centered immigrant from Mexico who was pressured into making a false confession.

After prosecutors rested their case on Monday, a lawyer for Cristhian Bahena Rivera said in her opening statement that their hearts break for 20-year-old Tibbetts, but that authorities conducted an incomplete investigation into her death and were too quick to close the case.

"Her family deserves justice but so does Cristhian Bahena Rivera," lawyer Jennifer Frese said, standing next to her client.

Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder. The 20-year-old vanished while out running on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa, and investigators recovered her partially naked, decomposing body from a cornfield a month later.

Prosecutors have used the DNA evidence, surveillance video showing Bahena Rivera’s Chevy Malibu driving near where Tibbetts was running, and the suspect’s partial confession to build their case.

Bahena Rivera’s lawyers started calling witnesses Tuesday, questioning the confession and DNA evidence, and painting him as a non-violent family man who crossed the border illegally from Mexico as a teenager in search of a better life.

They also continued to raise suspicion about Tibbetts’ longtime boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who testified again Tuesday about their up-and-down relationship. Jack was confronted with phone records showing he only called Tibbetts once in the days after she vanished, with Snapchat messages about his affair with another woman and with questions about his temper.

Police say they cleared Jack as a suspect after establishing he was out of town for work when Tibbetts went missing.

Jack, 23 and now an Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, was first called by the prosecution on the trial’s opening day last week, testified that he had nothing to do with her death and that he was heartbroken by her slaying.

A sign seeking information about Mollie Tibbetts, with "WHY??" written above, stands in a yard in Brooklyn, Iowa on August 24, 2018. (Photo by KC McGinnis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

During the first cross-examination, Dalton acknowledged he used to have a "short fuse" and would get into fights. He said that he had "screwed up" and cheated on Tibbetts once, and that she discovered the relationship after looking through his phone.

Dalton admitted that he initially told police that he was watching a movie in his hotel room on the night she disappeared and that he withheld information about his infidelity, calling it irrelevant. He also acknowledged that he told police his last communication with Tibbetts was a Snapchat he received at 10:30 p.m. that night, but phone records show it was after 1 a.m.

He also said he did not agree to voluntarily testify and required a subpoena because he didn’t want to be in "the same room" as Bahena Rivera.

"I am obviously not his biggest fan," he said. "I wholeheartedly believe he’s guilty."

Tibbetts’ disappearance triggered a search involving local, state and federal agencies and hundreds of volunteers. Investigators say they began focusing on Bahena Rivera a month later after finding surveillance video showing his black Chevy Malibu driving back and forth near where Tibbetts had been seen.

Investigators said Bahena Rivera confessed during an 11-hour interrogation to approaching Tibbetts, fighting with her after she threatened to call the police, putting her body in his trunk and hiding it in a cornfield. They say he led them to the body, which was badly decomposed and hidden underneath cornstalks. Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood spots on the rubber trunk seal and trunk liner of the Malibu.

Bahena Rivera’s lawyer told jurors that the case was about a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. to earn better wages. She said Bahena Rivera "is a yes man" who did anything he was asked on the dairy farm where he worked and cooperated when law enforcement showed up there and asked to question him.

Frese said the interrogation went "on and on" for hours after Bahena Rivera had worked a 12-hour day.

"The confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head, ‘perhaps you blacked out,’" she said. "The state in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case. They got what they needed. There was an intense amount of pressure to close this case, to arrest someone, for this vicious crime."

Investigators say Bahena Rivera told them he "blacked out" and couldn't remember how he killed Tibbetts

The first defense witness called Tuesday was forensic consultant Michael Spence, who agreed that Tibbetts’ DNA was found on bloodstains in the trunk, but said there was also unaccounted for DNA in the trunk, including at least one unknown male and female.

Spence conceded that it would not be surprising to find other DNA sources in a trunk of a vehicle that had been used, and that there are many ways they could have ended up there.

Iris Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera's daughter, testified Tuesday that she lived with him for four years before they broke up in 2017. She said he worked 12-hour days and only got two days off every two weeks.

She said he was a good father who paid $500 per month to support their daughter, was not violent toward them and never showed excessive anger. Bahena Rivera was also sending money back to his parents in Mexico and paying to build them a house, she said.

The defense showed jurors a photograph of a smiling Bahena Rivera and Gamboa with their young daughter at a family party in 2017. "He was happy that his daughter was happy," Gamboa said. "It was a good day."

Bahena Rivera's aunt, Alejandra Cervantes, said he was known as playful around the family and that children love him. She recalled going to the sheriff's office where Bahena Rivera was being interrogated but being unable to see him or get in touch with him by phone.

The jury including three alternates is comprised of 12 White people and three of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish descent, according to demographic data.

The case inflamed passions over illegal immigration after then-President Donald Trump said Bahena Rivera had exploited lax immigration laws to enter the U.S. from Mexico as a teenager.The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.

