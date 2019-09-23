Mom accused of attacking daughter with machete due in court Monday

article

A mother accused of attacking her 3-year-old daughter in Olney is set to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

The incident occurred on the 5900 block of Mascher Street just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

The victim was found with approximately six cuts to her head, shoulder and knee from a machete. Officials said the victim also suffered two skull fractures.

Lauren Rodriguez, 34, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and related offenses.