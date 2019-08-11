Police: 3-year-old slashed with machete in Olney; mother in custody
OLNEY - Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was critically injured in a machete attack in Olney.
Just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5900 block of Mascher Street.
The victim was found with approximately six cuts to her head, shoulder and knee from a machete. Officials say the victim also suffered two skull fractures.
The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition.
Police say the 34-year-old mother is in custody.
This is an onoging investigation.