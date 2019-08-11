Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3-year-old slashed with machete in Olney; mother in custody

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Local News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

3-year-old girl survives machete attack in Olney; mother arrested

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports from Olney after a 3-year-old girl was attacked with a machete. Her mother is in custody.

OLNEY - Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was critically injured in a machete attack in Olney.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5900 block of Mascher Street.

The victim was found with approximately six cuts to her head, shoulder and knee from a machete. Officials say the victim also suffered two skull fractures.

Police say a three-year-old sustained cuts from a machete in Olney

The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the 34-year-old mother is in custody.

This is an onoging investigation.