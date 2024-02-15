Mother convicted of murder for strangling 11-year-old son to death in Montgomery County

article

A mother could spend the rest of her life behind bars after she was found guilty of killing her son, then leading police on a search to her beached car in Cape May.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, was convicted of first-degree murder and for strangling her 11-year-old son to death as he slept in her bed.

The boy was found dead by his father on the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham Township in April 2023.

DiRienzo-Whitehead fled to the Jersey Shore following the murder, where her car was discovered on a Cape May beach with a belt on the floor.

She was later taken into custody in Wildwood Crest, where she walked to her family's summer home.

Prosecutors say DiRienzo-Whitehead told police she didn't want her son to suffer because of the family's financial issues, so she strangled him with her husband's belt.

The boy's death was determined to be ligature strangulation by homicide, according to an autopsy.

Her attorney has claimed that DiRienzo-Whitehead "snapped under the weight of mental illness."

"There is no history of child abuse, no neglect, nothing other than all accounts, looking clearly like she snapped to use the vernacular," her attorney told FOX 29 back in April.

DiRienzo-Whitehead will now face a mandatory life in prison term for first-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. She will be sentenced during a hearing Friday morning.