Mom, grandmother of Maleah Davis speak out: 'I just want to find my baby'

Texas Equusearch is now involved in the search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

An Amber Alert was issued after she disappeared in a strange series of events over the weekend.

Texas Equusearch spent all day searching the woods and grass near 59 and Greens Road for any evidence that could point to Maleah's whereabouts.

Maleah's stepfather told police he was headed to Bush Airport to pick up Maleah's mom Friday night around 9 p.m. when he heard a pop and pulled over at Greens Road to check his tire.

He told police that's when a blue four door Chevy truck pulled up.

One man commented that Maleah looked nice, while another man allegedly hit the stepfather, Darion Vence, over the head, knocking him unconscious.

Police released this photo of Darion's head injuries. Meanwhile, detectives and search crews zero in on the area where he says he was assaulted.

Police say after Darion was knocked out, he told them he woke up in the back of that blue pickup with his step daughter Maleah and his 2-year-old son.

He said three Hispanic men were in the truck, and he lost consciousness again.

He told police he awoke at 6 p.m. Saturday, nearly a full day later in Sugar Land on Highway 6.

His son was with him. Maleah was gone. She hasn't been seen since.

Police say Maleah has had several brain surgeries and requires a lot of care.

"The father is the last person that we know was with the child, so of course we've looked at him, and that's why we're out here checking his story, because he said he was out here on Greens Road, and he lives down in the Sugar Land area, and he was at the hospital in Sugar Land," Det. Ken Fregia of the Houston Police Homicide Division said.

Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, spoke out on Monday, pleading, "If's there anybody that can help me, please, please. I just want to find my baby."

When describing little Maleah, she says, "Maleah is a sweet girl. She loves to dance. She's always happy. She's very helpful… she has a beautiful spirit."

Maleah's grandmother said her daughter and Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, was returning home from burying her father when she found out the news.

"This is just something that I wouldn't wish on anybody," Maleah's grandmother said. "She's a very brave little girl. Being that the surgery she's had, she is strong. And I know if she's listening to this, I want you to know that Nana loves you, and I promise to take you to Lake Charles, and I still want to do that."