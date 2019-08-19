Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance

article

Parents — take note.

If your children are asking for money, you might want to tell them to fill out a job application.

That's what one Georgia mother did, holding a "job fair" within the comfort of her home.

The mother posted "help wanted" signs for positions like kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor.

She even asked if the children were willing to work nights and weekends.

The kids could also get memberships to "Mom's Credit Union."