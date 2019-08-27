Mom on mission to educate others about binge drinking after son dies of alcohol poisoning

Christian Ciammetti would have been 25 this year, with a life filled with adventure ahead of him.

But, three years ago, at the age of 20 in the middle of his junior year at Temple University, he spent the night drinking and died of alcohol poisoning.

Christian’s mother, Mary, has now made it her mission to warn others about the dangers of binge drinking and making sure people know the signs to look for.

Mary speaks to schools, lawmakers, and even tailgates. She’s been flying banners over the Jersey Shore with the message, “Do you know the signs of alcohol poisoning? Learn the signs. DontStall.Org!”

Her goal is to save another family from going through what she’s been through.

Mary joined Good Day Philadelphia this morning to talk more about her efforts and her son Christian.

You can learn more in the video above, or by visiting DontStallJustCall.org.