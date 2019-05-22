Mom outraged after retailer sends her adult-sized dress that barely fits her 4-year-old daughter

article

A mother took to Twitter to vent her frustrations at a clothing company after an adult-sized dress she ordered was so small it fit her 4-year-old daughter.

“So bought this in a size 8 from @OfficialPLT wouldn’t even go over my head and just fits my 4 year old daughter! Really???” Kirsty Dee tweeted.

She included photos of her daughter, Molly, in the dress and a shot of the dress tag that showed it was a size eight in the United Kingdom, which is a size four in the United States.

Kirsty bought the classic LBD, which is a T-shirt cut style of dress, for a friend’s birthday, according to The Sun.

The retailer, called PrettyLittleThing, responded to Kirsty and apologized.

“So sorry to see that there is an issue with the dress you bought, if you could please drop us a DM with your order number and the name of the item we can look into getting this sorted for you,” the retailer said.