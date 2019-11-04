Mom pleads for answers after 10-year-old son struck by vehicle in North Philly

A local mom is desperate for answers after her 10-year-old son was struck in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

"I cling onto my mom's arm because I don't know if a car is going to hit me again," 10-year-old Syir Barnes told FOX 29.

The fifth-grader was crossing the Diamond Street at 16th when he was hit by a car on his way home from playing with a couple of friends Friday.

"I just woke up in the middle of the street and all I remembered was flash of lights. I got hit," he explained.

A man at the corner doughnut shop says he saw the driver of the black SUV stop go over to the boy after he was struck.

"He parked right there on the corner and he come down to look at the kid," he explained.

"He asked me if I was all right and I said, 'yeah' but my adrenaline was rushing so I didn't really know what to say," Syir said.

Surprisingly, the driver got back into the vechile and took after seeing the boy was okay.

A neighbor rushed Alona Funchez and her only son to the hospital. Miraculously, he had a minor concussion, minor scrapes and some bruises.

Alona is hoping surveillance cameras may have captured what happened. She is pleading with the driver to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.