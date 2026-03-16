Market Street ramp to I-95 South reopens Friday after yearlong Old City closure

The Brief The Market Street ramp to I-95 South in Old City will reopen Friday after a yearlong closure. Local businesses say the closure led to a drop in customers and revenue. The ramp is part of the ongoing $329 million I-95 CAP Project, which will continue through 2030.



The Market Street ramp to southbound Interstate 95 is set to reopen Friday afternoon, ending a yearlong closure that local business owners say has hurt foot traffic and sales in Old City.

Old City businesses prepare for ramp reopening after long closure

What we know:

The Market Street ramp has been closed since March 2025 as part of the I-95 CAP Project, according to PennDOT.

The closure was originally scheduled to end in November, but weather delays pushed the reopening back several months.

Business owners say the ramp typically carries about 6,500 vehicles per day and is a key route for customers, tour groups and buses traveling in and out of Old City.

Hiep Nguyen, owner of Philly’s Gourmet Steaks, said, "It’s a blessing. We’re ramping up."

Nguyen said his business saw a 15 to 20 percent drop in sales since the ramp closed.

"It’s affected us a lot," Nguyen said. "We have a lot of tours coming in, buses coming in, and with the ramp shut down it’s difficult for a bus to get back to 95."

Nearby businesses, including The Franklin Fountain, reported similar issues.

"We’ve heard from a lot of our customers from the Delco area that they’re just skipping us as part of their normal route because they can’t take that road," said Sophia Malmgren, manager at The Franklin Fountain.

Business owners are hopeful that the ramp reopening will help bring customers back to Old City as major events approach.

Why you should care:

The ramp’s reopening comes as Philadelphia prepares to host several major events, including FIFA World Cup matches, America’s 250th birthday celebration and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Malmgren said, "More people will be coming in for a lot of events, giving them an easier way to get out of the city as well. Hopefully, as the construction sorts itself out, we’ll be picking back up. Last summer was way slower than we anticipated."

Nguyen said, "We anticipate a lot of international people are going to be coming. We’re excited and looking forward to it."

The I-95 CAP Project is a major infrastructure effort that will eventually create a new 11.5-acre park over the interstate, reconnecting Old City with the Delaware River waterfront.

The backstory:

Construction crews have spent months installing a new stormwater drainage system, demolishing a support pier and reconstructing pavement as part of the $329 million project.

The new park is expected to be completed between 2029 and 2030, according to PennDOT.

The ramp closure has been a challenge for businesses that depend on visitors and regular customers who use the route for easy access to Old City.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided an exact time for the ramp reopening on Friday or detailed plans for managing increased traffic during upcoming major events.