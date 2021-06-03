Montgomery County leaders create plan to combat rising housing costs

Residents in Montgomery County say the cost of living has become an issue. Community and county leaders are coming together to find a solution.

Chelsea Oscapinski and her friend Mike gather at Norristown’s Transportation Center. They say they’ve lived on and off the streets of Norristown for almost three years and searched for apartments, but scarcity and money are barriers they cannot mount.

"Half the time we can’t afford them, with what we’d make an hour, with utilities and everything, for a one bedroom you’d need two or three people," Oscapinski said.

It’s a complaint county leaders have heard often, not only from people living on the streets but from working residents of the county searching for affordable apartments or a home to buy.

It’s estimated the average price of a house in Montgomery County has jumped nearly $25,000.

"There are folks who are one, two, maybe three paychecks away from some serious challenges and having a sustainable, safe housing that’s affordable for themselves and their families gives them a chance to better themselves," said Dave Zellers, the Montgomery County Director of Commerce.

Montgomery County has pulled together government and industry leaders, social service and housing advocates to map out a housing plan. It is called "Homes for All," which is their approach to track future housing needs, prices, and funding to build affordable homes.

They are finding home prices quickly rising for even so-called "starter homes" in older boroughs and town centers.

"We’re fighting all these forces that are actually good things," said Scott France, Executive Director of Montgomery County Planning Commission. "To address what’s a serious problem impacting a lot of people and it only keeps growing."

To keep people in their homes, the County has used 12-million in-state and federal dollars to pay back rent and utilities. A local food pantry has paid 18-thousand dollars in rent for 25 families in need.

The County says those on a long list for public housing are likely to wait years.

"About half of MontCo residents are paying more than 30 percent of their monthly income toward rent and a portion are paying more than 50 percent on rent" said Kayleigh Silver of Your Way Home.

It adds up to challenges which Oscapinski, who is homeless and addicted, faces daily.

"...I feel like we just bounce from place to place. We try to do better and get away from the triggers and bad things for us and at the end of the day we find ourselves back in it…" she said.

