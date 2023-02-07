Monterey Park hero Brandon Tsay at Biden's State of the Union next to U2's Bono

Brandon Tsay, the man who stopped the Monterey Park mass shooter, got to take part in a historical day in the U.S. Capitol: to sit down as a guest in President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

During Tuesday night's historical event, Tsay was spotted sitting next to music legend Bono, from the Irish rock band U2.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey, California, shooting, Irish singer-songwriter Bono, Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, wait for the start of U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Next to Tsay and Bono was Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D – Calif.) in the U.S. Capitol.

Monterey Park City Councilman Henry Lo, who was mayor when the deadly shooting happened in January, was aloes in the House Chambers to attend Biden's State of the Union Address.

In addition to Tsay and Lo, family members of the victims of the Lunar New Year massacre also made their way to the U.S. Capitol as invited guests.

Since getting the newfound fame, Tsay has been adamant about wanting the public to shift their attention to the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park ballroom dance studio.