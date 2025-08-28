Montgomery County food bank supplier faces shortages amid rising demand

Food banks across the country continue to grapple with shortages, leaving many families in need.

In Montgomery County, the situation is particularly dire, as federal cutbacks and fewer donations exacerbate the challenges faced by local food pantries.

What we know:

The Garden of Health, a key supplier for 70 food pantries in Montgomery County, is experiencing a significant food deficit.

Nicolino Ellis, who runs the Jenkintown Food Cupboard and the Garden of Health, highlighted the issue.

"We feel we’re being squeezed on both sides as we see less product, less support from food banks, less support from the federal government, all reducing WIC and SNAP," said Elli

The food bank currently faces a 400,000-pound food deficit compared to the same period last year, due to supply chain issues, reduced federal programs, less food from farmers, and rising food costs.

Volunteers express concern about running out of donated food and its impact on the growing number of food-insecure families in the area.

Bonnie Bushnell, a volunteer, shared her worries. "I don’t know what we would do hopefully that never happens," she said.

The number of regular visitors to the Jenkintown Food Cupboard has increased from 210 last year to 300 this year.

"My dear, the dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to so you need to come here for something to fill the gap when the dollar goes short," Winsome, a recipient of food from the pantry, explained,

What you can do:

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Garden of Health is calling for advocates, donors, and corporate sponsors to help fill the gap.

Community members are encouraged to set up food drives, make in-kind donations, or become corporate sponsors to provide a lifeline of support during this critical time.