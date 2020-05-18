Montgomery County preschool teachers make house calls to surprise students at safe distances

Two Montgomery County preschool teachers surprised students by making house calls to say hello during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students also had some surprises for their favorite teachers.

"It was really great when I saw them. I was so happy." Madelyn Wheeler, 3, is still talking about the big surprise from her teachers at Gutman Early Learning Center in Elkins Park last week.

"I made them cookies and me and my mommy made cards together," she explained.

Chrissy Otto and Stephanie Walsh decided it had been way too long and wanted to say hello from a safe distance of course.

"We're doing Zoom calls. We're doing video chatting, but it's not the same as seeing them everyday," Otto said.

The pair messaged the parents and drove by the homes of their 20 students. They chatted with everyone and gave them little gifts.

"It was exciting but it was also emotional because it's almost been three months we haven't seen them," Otto said.

It took about six hours to get to everyone, but the teachers say it was all worth it.



