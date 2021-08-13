Montgomery County recommends masking indoors

The Montgomery County Commissioners announced that starting Monday, Aug. 16 masking is now recommended indoors for the general public.

Montgomery County is currently in the substantial level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) COVID Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county is following CDC guidelines to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent the spread of the virus. This is in accordance with the county’s previously released masking guidance for the general public.

Montgomery County is also requiring masks for all staff and visitors to all county buildings and facilities starting on Monday, August 16, 2021.

