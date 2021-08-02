Philadelphia seeing ‘substantial’ level of community COVID-19 transmission, per CDC data

article

The CDC says Philadelphia is now seeing ‘substantial’ community spread of COVID-19.

According to the CDC’s Data Tracker, ‘substantial’ transmission means there have been 50-99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.

As of Monday, Philadelphia was one of 605 counties in the U.S. to fall into the substantial transmission category, while 1,923, or nearly 60% of U.S. counties fall under ‘high transmission.’

CDC data indicates last week’s number of new cases was up more than 14% over the previous week at 52.33 new cases per 100,000 persons.

According to the city’s vaccine dashboard, 62% of adults in Philadelphia, age 18 and up, have been fully vaccinated. Additionally, 75% of adults 18 and up have received at least once dose.

Late last month, city officials strongly recommended that everyone resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation came after what Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole cited a "small, but disturbing" increase in hospitalizations and doubling cases due to the Delta variant and COVID-19 infections in children who are not vaccine eligible.

Along with indoor masking, the health department now suggests avoiding crowded spaces and moving gatherings outside when possible. Health officials also advocate wearing a mask around people whose vaccination status is unknown.

