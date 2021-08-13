Philadelphia to announce proof of vaccine mandate for college students, healthcare workers

Philadelphia officials on Friday are expected to announce that college students and healthcare workers will need to show proof of vaccination by mid-October or be subjected to weekly testing and a double mask mandate.

In a virtual meeting on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Department of Health said it wants vaccination rates among college students and healthcare workers as high as 90%.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the deadline for both groups to be fully vaccinated is Oct. 15. People who do not show proof of vaccination will be required to undergo weekly testing, wear two masks while in public and social distance, according to Keeley.

"This is a population health measure, it's not related to just higher education and healthcare institutions, it has impacts beyond the boundaries of a university or a college," Amid Ismail from the Temple University Dental School said. "I think we have to take the bold move that we need to reach 80-90% vaccination rate to get out of this pandemic."

Philadelphia's announcement is expected to closely mirror the measures for healthcare and state workers in Delaware. Gov. John Carney said people who work in these settings need to show proof of vaccination by the end of September or undergo weekly testing.

Despite a high vaccination rate, Philadelphia has grappled with a surge of COVID-19 infections propelled by the more infectious Delta variant. In response to the uptick, officials tightened the city's indoor mask mandate for businesses that do not require proof of vaccination to enter and issued an outdoor mask mandate on certain venues.

