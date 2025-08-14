Montgomery County triples fines for e-bike violators to enhance safety

The Brief Montgomery County will triple fines for e-bike speed violators. The county's Board of Commissioners site safety concerns fines for speeding went from 100 to 300 dollars. The new policy goes into effect immediately.



Montgomery County Commissioners are trying to put the brakes on the e-bike craze, at least on County-owned biking and walking trails.

What we know:

Commissioners voted Thursday to increase fines for e-bike violators from $100 to $300, saying the popular motorized bikes have become a safety concern.

"There is definitely a rise in the use of e-bikes," said Montgomery County Commission Chair Neil Makhija.

In response to increased safety concerns along the County’s 100-mile trail system that saw more than two million visitors last year, Commissioners voted to increase penalties for those riding bigger and faster models of e-bikes.

Under the new policy, e-bikes can’t be over 100 pounds, motors can’t be more than 750 watts and speeds can’t exceed 15 miles per hour.

Violators could face a $300 fine.

"Some of these e-bikes are capable of going 50 miles an hour. And you can essentially have somebody who is using the trail instead of I-76," said Makhija.

What they're saying:

Those walking the trails Thursday night are very familiar with the rising popularity of the e-bike.

"It's definitely scary when they come up even non-e-bikes, so I can see how it can be dangerous" said Gabby Katz who was strolling with three friends along the Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken.

"I don’t ride e-bikes. I ride regular bikes, but I have had some scares especially on thin parts of the trail," said Danny Engle of Bensalem.

Buzzing along the Schuykill Trail, Russell Webber rides his e-bike 12 miles to and from work every day.

He’s aware of the pedestrian concerns and does his best to stay safe.

"I’ve heard horror stories about really inconsiderate people on these bikes and I try my best to practice common courtesy and be respectful and be aware of people," said Webber.

"More and more people are discovering what a great resource the County trails are for our physical and mental well-being, and we’ve already seen a 10% increase in Trail Challenge participants for 2025," said Jamila Winder, Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners not only want to inform the public, but also local law enforcement.

"We take this very seriously. Because we don’t want people to get injured or worse and we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure the law is understood and enforced," added Makhija.

What's next:

New signs are already going up along trail heads up and down the Schuylkill River trail and others.

The increased fines went into effect immediately.