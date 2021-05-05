Morey's Piers looking to hire seasonal employees for $15/hour

article

Are you on the lookout for good pays, sun rays, and beach days?

Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks is offering seasonal employees up to $15 an hour.

The gig includes additional perks including free use of the amusement rides and water parks, discounted passes for friends and family, discounts on food and beverage, and more.

"Many local officials and community leaders are predicting a strong start to the 2021 tourism season," said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources. "And while that's great news, it will be important for us to meet our hiring needs this summer so we can provide guests with the level of service they have come to expect when visiting our premier seaside amusement park."

Morey's Piers has been actively hiring since February and still has employment opportunities in various departments, including Ride Operations, Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Games Operator, Servers, Bartenders, Admissions, and more.

Those interested in working at Morey's Piers must be at least 14 years old.

Morey's Piers reopens May 8, 2021. For more information on how to apply, you can visit this website.

