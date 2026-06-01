Shooter fires down Philadelphia street in broad daylight, 3 suspect sought
PHILADELPHIA - Shocking surveillance video shows a man opening fire down a Philadelphia street in broad daylight during a neighborhood fight.
What we know:
Police say the shooting evolved from a neighborhood fight May 17 on the 100 block of Manheim Street.
Video shows a man wearing a white shirt and a face covering running towards a crowd and firing several times.
Police say two other men, including one who was armed with a gun but did not fire, also showed up on the block.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Investigators are trying to identify all three men seen in the surveillance video.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.