Shooter fires down Philadelphia street in broad daylight, 3 suspect sought

The Brief Three people are wanted for a broad daylight shooting last month in Philadelphia. Police shared surveillance video showing a suspect firing towards a crowd. No injuries were reported.



Shocking surveillance video shows a man opening fire down a Philadelphia street in broad daylight during a neighborhood fight.

What we know:

Police say the shooting evolved from a neighborhood fight May 17 on the 100 block of Manheim Street.

Video shows a man wearing a white shirt and a face covering running towards a crowd and firing several times.

Police say two other men, including one who was armed with a gun but did not fire, also showed up on the block.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are trying to identify all three men seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.