Mother, 5-year-old daughter missing from West Philly since mid-November

Police are asking for the public's help locating a mother and her 5-year-old daughter, who have been reported missing from West Philadelphia since mid-November.

Song An Ho, 50, and her daughter, Sarah Golden, were last seen on the 100 block of North 48th Street at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

The mother is described as 5-foot-1 and 126 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter is described as 3-foot-4 and 38 pounds with a thin build.

Anyone with any information on Song’s and Sarah’s whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

