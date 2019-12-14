Expand / Collapse search

Mother, 5-year-old daughter missing from West Philly since mid-November

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Song An Ho, 50, and Sarah Golden, 5, have been missing from West Philadelphia since mid-November.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a mother and her 5-year-old daughter, who have been reported missing from West Philadelphia since mid-November.

Song An Ho, 50, and her daughter, Sarah Golden, were last seen on the 100 block of North 48th Street at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

The mother is described as 5-foot-1 and 126 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter is described as 3-foot-4 and 38 pounds with a thin build.

Anyone with any information on Song’s and Sarah’s whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP