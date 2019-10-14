Mother arrested in connection with deaths of 2 children and father of the children

Authorities report 28-year-old Damyrra M. Jones has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her two small children and the father of the children Monday night.

Officials say Jones was arrested Tuesday, October 15, about 6 p.m. on the 10800 block of Knights Road.

Jones has been charged with three counts of murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers called to a row home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday found the Jones' partner, Max Alcindor,35, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

A 4-year-old girl and a 10-month-old girl also shot in the head were rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. They were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police say they found Jones shot in the head, face down with a gun in her hand and still alive.

"Subsequently went to her home where her husband was with the two small children and shot all three before turning the gun on herself," Philadelphia Homicide Unit Captain Jason Smith said at a Tuesday press conference.

Smith said that she had purchased the gun legally the day before, and on the way to the hospital, she "admitted to shooting everyone and demanded not to be resuscitated."

A neighbor's cell phone video captured the tense moments when police rushed the wounded children to the hospital. Smith said there had been "domestic discord" involving child support payments.

"There was literally a fight every single day," one neighbor said. "I feel they hated each other. There was a fight every single day."

The woman's sister, who asked not to appear on camera, says the couple broke up.

Police say Alcindor's prognosis is good and she will face murder, child endangerment and weapon charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.