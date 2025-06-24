Awning collapses at Cosmi's Deli in South Philly

A neighborhood staple in South Philadelphia, Cosmi's Deli, experienced a significant incident as its wrap-around awning collapsed onto the sidewalk.

What we know:

The collapse occurred at the shop located on the 1500 block of South 8th Street.

The owner of Cosmi's Deli expressed relief that no one was injured during the collapse.

What they're saying:

"The stainless steel tables... thankful no one was injured," he remarked.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the cause of the collapse, the owner is optimistic about the deli's future operations.

"We can always replace... wasn't another one," the owner mentioned, indicating his focus on recovery and ensuring the safety of the establishment.

What's next:

While the owner is unsure if the deli will be open tomorrow, he believes any closure will be brief.

Cosmi's Deli has been a part of the community since 1932, and efforts will be made to restore its operations promptly.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.