Neshaminy School Board makes cuts to award-winning music department; community speaks out

The Brief Neshaminy School Board approved cuts to the award-winning music department during its budget vote. One position will be eliminated, and the department will be "realigned". Parents, teachers and students fear it will lead to dismantling of the program.



The Neshaminy School Board voted to approve its 2025-2026 budget that came with some casualties. Including one position in the School District’s award-winning music department.

What we know:

You knew it had to be important for the standing room-only crowd to come out on a 100-degree night packing the room at Maple Point Middle School.

Most turned out to beg the school board to reconsider cuts to the department.

"These give people reasons to live and reasons to continue life. These are the reasons why people come to school," said one student.

"This isn’t about numbers. This is about passion. You don’t get a room is out the door into the hallway for numbers you get it with passion," said resident Jason Mezzarella of Langhorne.

The budget included the elimination of one out of ten music positions and complete reorganization of the entire department.

Some say the program will never be the same.

What they're saying:

"The changes you are proposing here will be the beginning of the dismantling of a nationally recognized award-winning district music program" said parent Tim Burns.

"Music is life," said one parent.

"Students are not just numbers on a spreadsheet, they are people who deserve a thriving music program to learn and grow within," added another parent.

However, after months of fighting for the department, the school board approved the $221 million budget.

School board members say they are not cutting the program rather than a "realignment."

Many students and parents told stories about how the program provides more than just music education.

They said it gives them a "safe space", a place where they develop confidence and form social relationships.

"I trust that our administration and in the wonderful teachers that everyone has spoken about to absorb the changes that are going to be coming" said School Board Vice President Tina Hollenbach.

"When this program falls apart in the coming years due to the stupid realignment, people look at the future members of the board and the 13 of you and say how can people make a terrible decision like this?" said another parent.

The district lead music teacher, Alexis Cassidy, says although she’s not surprised over the decision, she’s afraid the students will suffer.

"Their kids are entitled to quality music instruction. That’s what we stand for but if we’re not given the opportunity to do so, then we are failing our kids," she said.