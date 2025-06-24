50-year-old man fatally shot in Mayfair: police

Philadelphia police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his home by someone he knew.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Levick Street.

Authorities quickly tracked down the suspect within minutes, locating him in a car a few blocks away.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police are continuing their investigation.

What we don't know:

While police have confirmed the shooting appears to be a 'domestic' situation, they have not yet disclosed what led up to the incident.

Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing.