50-year-old man fatally shot in Mayfair: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his home by someone he knew.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Levick Street.
Authorities quickly tracked down the suspect within minutes, locating him in a car a few blocks away.
The suspect was taken into custody, and police are continuing their investigation.
What we don't know:
While police have confirmed the shooting appears to be a 'domestic' situation, they have not yet disclosed what led up to the incident.
Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing.