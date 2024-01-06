Mother charged in death of child; investigators continue search for child's body: officials

article

A mother has been charged in the death of her 4-year-old child, though investigators say the child’s body has not been found.

The Special Victims Unit opened an investigation into a reported missing child late December, officials said. The child was missing from the West Philly area, though the mother did not file the claim.

During SVU’s investigation, they found the mother told family members the child was hit and killed by a car, but authorities could find no evidence of that claim.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

The mother, 28-year-old Dominique Bailey, was brought in for questioning January 4th and a search warrant for a property on the 3800 block of Reno Street, in Philly’s Mantua neighborhood, was executed January 5th. A man was picked up during the execution of the search warrant and brought in for questioning.

According to authorities, Bailey then detailed for investigators the role she played in the child’s death.

Officials say she has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a corpse and other related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.