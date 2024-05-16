Expand / Collapse search

This New Jersey staple was just named the No. 1 roadside attraction in the US

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 16, 2024 10:12am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

2000s LUCY THE ELEPHANT ROADSIDE ATTRACTION IN MARGATE NEW JERSEY USA (Photo by J. Irwin/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Expand

MARGATE, N.J. - Lucy is finally getting the recognition she deserves. "Lucy the Elephant" that is!

The local treasure was just given the top spot in USA Today's Best Roadside Attractions.

Lucy's story started back in 1882, making her the oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction in America.

Related

Teen curfew, large tent and cabana ban kick off in North Wildwood
article

Teen curfew, large tent and cabana ban kick off in North Wildwood

If you're headed to North Wildwood any time soon, make sure you're aware of some new rules!

The historical landmark stands six stories tall on Atlantic Avenue in Margate, New Jersey, and is visited year-round by locals and visitors alike.

She was voted No. 1 by readers, beating out countless quirky landmarks!