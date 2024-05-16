This New Jersey staple was just named the No. 1 roadside attraction in the US

article

Lucy is finally getting the recognition she deserves. "Lucy the Elephant" that is!

The local treasure was just given the top spot in USA Today's Best Roadside Attractions.

Lucy's story started back in 1882, making her the oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction in America.

Related article

The historical landmark stands six stories tall on Atlantic Avenue in Margate, New Jersey, and is visited year-round by locals and visitors alike.

She was voted No. 1 by readers, beating out countless quirky landmarks!