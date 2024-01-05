Driver sought after hit-and-run leaves man with critical injuries in Chinatown: police

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a pedestrian using a crosswalk Thursday night.

Investigators said the 53-year-old man was crossing 11th Street just after 9 p.m. when a vehicle traveling west on Vine Street, went through a green light, struck him and kept driving.

"This intersection here is so bad. Cars come off the expressway – they’re flying!" said Shawn Stover.

Stover is constantly walking the streets of Chinatown and frequently finds himself near 11th and Vine. Thursday night, he was in the area just minutes after the hit-and-run at that intersection. "Three cop cars had this intersection blocked off, so traffic couldn’t make a left."

Emily Dymye crosses Vine daily and says she's constantly catching herself looking both ways. "It's really dangerous, especially this area. Most of the drivers stop when it's a green light, even for pedestrians, but not every time."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

The victim was brought to Jefferson Hospital where police say he was placed in "critical, but stable" condition.

Police have not shared a photo of the hit-and-run vehicle, but described the car as a dark-colored or silver SUV.

2023 ended with a number of significant crashes, including an incident on December 29th along Broad Street, when a 25-year-old woman suffered extremely critical injuries and two days prior to that, a man was critically injured after they were struck on West Lehigh Avenue, in Fairhill.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact police immediately.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.