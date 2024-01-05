Man, 52, stabbed in the neck and critically injured in Frankford, police say
FRANKFORD - A Frankford street became the scene of violence Friday night as a man was stabbed in the neck.
The violent episode broke out on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue Friday night, about 9:15, officials said.
Someone stabbed the victim, a 52-year-old man, in the left side of his neck.
He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.
Police launched an investigation, though they could not determine a scene, find a weapon and they are searching for the suspect.
