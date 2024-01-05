Man, 52, stabbed in the neck and critically injured in Frankford, police say

article

A Frankford street became the scene of violence Friday night as a man was stabbed in the neck.

The violent episode broke out on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue Friday night, about 9:15, officials said.

Someone stabbed the victim, a 52-year-old man, in the left side of his neck.

He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

Police launched an investigation, though they could not determine a scene, find a weapon and they are searching for the suspect.

