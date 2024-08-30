Motorcycle driver accused of fatally striking University of Delaware student charged

article

Prosecutors in Delaware have charged a man who they say fatally struck a University of Delaware student and injured four others while fleeing a traffic stop.

Brain Briddle, 27, was arrested at his home in Newark Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the crash that killed 18-year-old Noelia Gomez.

Police say on Tuesday night a person believed to be Briddle fled a traffic stop and shut his lights off. Police said they did not pursue the driver as they sped away.

A short time later, investigators say Gomez was struck while crossing an intersection on Main Street by someone on a motorcycle.

Featured article

The bike continued onto the sidewalk with no driver aboard and it hit four people walking on the sidewalk. Police say all four pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Briddle, seen with a black eye in his latest mugshot, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This was a tragic, avoidable crash, had this person not been fleeing from police officers." Lt. Andrew Rubin from the Newark Police Department said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Tuesday marked the first day of classes for students, and many freshmen moved onto campus over the weekend, including Tahmeer Archy, who said the tragedy hits too close to home.

"It’s just crazy how everything, you just graduated high school, about to go onto the next chapter, and it’s just taken away, just like in a snap."

Briddle is being held at a Delaware prison after he failed to pay $362k bail.