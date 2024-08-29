Family carjacked in Upper Darby; suspects sought in Cobbs Creek Golf Club, police say

article

Horrifying moments in a Delaware County community after a family was carjacked.

Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a male driver was carjacked on the 7100 block of West Chester Pike, in Upper Darby, Thursday afternoon, around 3:15.

Sources say two children - a 2-month-old and a five-year-old, were inside the vehicle at the time.

Upper Darby Police confirmed the carjacking and that the roadway was closed on the westbound side between Keystone and State Road.

Police stated two men approached the vehicle on either side. The driver, the father of the two children, struggled with a male suspect. That suspect overpowered the dad, forced his way into the vehicle and drove off.

The five-year-old got out of the vehicle prior to the suspect taking off.

The suspect dumped the vehicle at North State Road and West Chester Pike and ran off on foot, on North State Road.

The father was injured in the struggle with the suspect, but is expected to be all right. The vehicle and the baby were found and the baby was not injured.

Police are searching for the suspects in the Cobbs Creek Golf Club.