Suspect accused of robbing woman at gunpoint as she was leaving Philadelphia church

Police in Philadelphia shared clear dashboard camera footage of a man who they say burglarized a church, then robbed a woman leaving the building at gunpoint.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of Holy Cross Church just before noon Friday for reports of a gunpoint robbery.

Investigators say the victim, a woman, told police she was leaving the church when an unknown man armed with a gun robbed her.

It was later learned, according to investigators, that the suspect burglarized Holy Cross Church just before he committed the robbery.

Police also say the suspect, seen on dashboard camera footage wearing a hat that says ‘All Hustle, No Luck,' broke into several cars parked near the church.

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Boyer Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact police.