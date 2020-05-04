Motorcyclist killed in North Philadelphia crash

article

Police say a 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in North Philadelphia.

It happened between Broad and Dauphin streets around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the male motorcyclist was riding southbound on Broad Street when a silver Lexus made a U-turn and the motorcyclist struck the back of the car.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died. The driver of the car stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

