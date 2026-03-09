Suspect identified in deadly Tredyffrin Township shooting over weekend

article

Authorities in Chester County will share new information about a shooting late Saturday night in Tredyffrin Township.

What we know:

Investigators say a woman was shot near the intersection of Contention Lane and Old School Road just before 11 p.m.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe identified the suspect in custody as Steven Jahn.

He is facing murder and related charges, de Barrena-Sarobe announced during a press conference.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the woman who was killed.