Suspect identified in deadly Tredyffrin Township shooting over weekend
TREDYFFRIN, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County will share new information about a shooting late Saturday night in Tredyffrin Township.
What we know:
Investigators say a woman was shot near the intersection of Contention Lane and Old School Road just before 11 p.m.
Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe identified the suspect in custody as Steven Jahn.
He is facing murder and related charges, de Barrena-Sarobe announced during a press conference.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not identified the woman who was killed.