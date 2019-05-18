Movie theater swaps seats for double beds for 'VIP cinema experience'

If you prefer watching the latest blockbuster release while propped up on pillows in the comfort of your bed, your time has come. A movie theater in Switzerland just opened what they're calling a "VIP" cinema experience with double beds instead of seats.

Cinema Pathe movie theatre, in Spreitenbach, Switzerland offers 11 freshly made beds in their all new "VIP bedroom" cinema.

In case hygiene is a major concern to you, rest assured: The company says they change the sheets between every screening.

The theater offers a "special VIP check-in" that admits guests into an "exclusive foyer" with its very own wine and

champagne bar which leads to three viewing experiences: an IMAX VIP box, a lounge cinema with stylish sofas and the pièce de resistance, their iconic cinema bedroom.

Each bed has an adjustable headrest and a side table so you can enjoy a glass of champagne while watching your favorite flick.

The unique movie-going experience costs 49 Swiss Francs or about $48.50, which doesn't seem unreasonable considering how much it already costs to go to the movies and sit in a chair.* *

Pathe cinema group said in a press release that they want to set an example for other theaters across the country providing a "modern, yet responsible way of treating people and resources."

"If successful, there are plans to implement this philosophy elsewhere in Switzerland," said the company.

Meanwhile, the trend seems to be catching on elsewhere as well with an outdoor "bed cinema" experience coming to Los Angeles this summer.

