Multi-agency investigation dismantles drug ring in Delaware, Maryland

A multi-agency drug investigation resulted in the take down of a large scale heroin trafficking organization in Delaware and Maryland, police say.

'Operation Royal Flush' was an eight month investigation that resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects on multiple charges. Police also indicted three others as a result of the investigation.

According to detectives, a Maryland man named Prince Gordon was the head of the drug ring. Authorities say Gordon distributed large amounts of heroin throughout Sussex County, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland.

Officials seized over 800 grams of raw heroin, paraphernalia, cash and two firearms were seized during search warrants of locations in both Delaware and Maryland.

The estimated street value of the drug seized is close to $1 million.

Police are still looking for three men who were indicted as a result of this investigation.

Douglas Best Jr, 26, and Sylvester Weaver Jr, 39, of Millsboro are still being sought by police. Allen White, 33, of Milton is also sought.